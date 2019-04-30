NOSA organizes blood donation camp at P Convent

April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

NOSA (Nano's old student's association) Monday organized a blood donation camp in collaboration with Lal Ded Maternity Hospital at Presentation Convent Higher Secondary School.

The president NOSA, Yasmin Muzaffar, Secretary Hannah Bakshi, Event Manager Tabassum Farooq together with the management of Presentation Convent Higher Secondary School collaborated the event.

The camp was inaugurated by the Principal Sr Regi by cutting the ribbon in presence of Mathura Masoom, Additional Director SKIMS Soura, Alumni, donors, and 117 CRPF battalion Wazirbagh. Many came forward to donate blood and supported this noble cause, to lend a helping hand, to save precious lives, which is the need of the hour.

NOSA is an Alumni group which is known to come forward for such noble causes taking forward NANO NAGLE'S mission. In a statement issued here NOSA expressed gratitude to MS LD Hospital, Dr Shabir Sidiqqie, for extending the necessary support and the team of blood bank LD Hospital, headed by Dr. Javid, and gratitude to Dr Fara Shafi as well for coordinating the noble cause.