Northern command reviews JK security situation

PTIJammu, Sep 14:
Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said Friday that a strict vigil should be maintained in the state to counter nefarious designs of anti-national elements a day after three JeM militants were killed in a fierce gunfight in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.
"All ranks need to remain vigilant to counter the nefarious designs of the inimical and anti-national elements," he said while interacting with senior officers at the Nagrota military station here.
The Army commander reviewed the operational preparedness and was briefed by Lt Gen Saranjeet Singh, the General Officer Commanding of 16 Corps, on the security situation in the Corps zone and also on the operations being conducted by the formation, a defence spokesman said.
Lt Gen Ranbir Singh was also briefed on the preparedness of the formations in their respective area of responsibility in light of ceasefire violations, infiltration bids and hinterland security, he said.
The Army commander also interacted with troops and complimented them for their dedication to duty and high standard of professionalism, the spokesman said.
Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants were killed and 12 security personnel injured on Thursday in an encounter in Reasi district.
The encounter broke out after forces, comprising CRPF, police and Army personnel, during a cordon and search operation, zeroed in on a location near a house in the district's Kakriyal area, and surrounded the militants, who had sneaked in from Samba sector on Wednesday morning.
The command chief along with GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen AK Bhatt held discussions with J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh at Badami Bagh Cantonment on the prevailing security situation in the region.
He appreciated the cooperation and synergy being maintained among all the agencies, which he said was the most critical aspect of successful counter infiltration and counter militancy operations.
Later, Lt Gen Singh called on Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar and discussed the prevailing internal and external security situation of the State.