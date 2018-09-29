Northern Command Principals meet at Army Public School, Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 28:
A two-day Northern Command Annual Principals’ Meet was organised on here at Army Public School (APS), BB Cantonment which was attended by the principals from Army Public Schools of Udhampur, Nagrota, Leh, Rakhmuthi, Dhar Road, Akhnoor, Roorkree-2, Nasirabad, Lalgarh and Janglot. The meet was chaired by the Chairman, Board of Administration, Lt Gen JS Nain, Chief of Staff, Northern Command and was attended by Maj Gen (Retd) Anil Khosla, Managing Director, Army Welfare Education Society (AWES); Major General R Ravi, GOC, 31 Sub Area; Col Deepak Gupta, Director Schools AWES and Chairmen of all Army Public Schools of Northern Command.
Lt Gen JS Nain applauded the commendable efforts of the Schools for showing maximum progress in different arenas. He emphasised upon careful handling of the children and transforming them into good human beings. On this occasion, the meritorious schools, principals and teachers were felicitated wherein APS, BB Cantt bagged the award for academic excellence in Class X, APS Nagrota for Class XII, and APS, Udhampur for Sports and Co- curricular activities. The Best Principal award was given to Mr Sanjeev Kumar, Principal APS, Udhampur; the Best Teacher’s award went to Sahil Sharma (PGT-Bio), APS, Nagrota; Ashwini Kumar Bhat, (TGT-Sci), APS, Akhnoor and Sangeet Gupta (PRT), APS, Akhnoor.
The theme of the event was ‘Going Beyond the Curriculum’ during which all the Principals delivered lectures on the theme and a special interactive lecture on inclusive education was also taken by R Vennela, an eminent educationist and special educator.
The meet concluded with closing remarks by the Patron, APS, Srinagar in which he complimented all participants for their contribution towards meaningful discussion on various issues and emphasised them to focus towards academic excellence for empowering the students to achieve their goals.