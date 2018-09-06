Northern Command Chief visits forward posts in Reasi Sector

Syed Amjad ShahJammu:
Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, Army Commander Northern Command visited forward posts in "Akhnoor Sector" & the Hinterland formations in "Reasi Sector". He reviewed operational preparedness & lauded all ranks for their unwavering dedication, selfless devotion & high morale while performing their duties.
During the visit to the sectors, the Army Commander also interacted with the soldiers and complimented them for their dedication to duty and high standard of professionalism.
He was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations in their area of responsibility. The need to be prepared for effectively meeting emerging security challenges was also reinforced.
He exhorted all ranks on the need to remain vigilant to counter the nefarious designs of the inimical and anti- national elements.