Northern Command chief reviews security situation

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Army’s Northern command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh accompanied by GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, on Tuesday visited the hinterland formations in north Kashmir, where he reviewed the prevailing security situation and strategy for counter militancy operations.

“The Army commander chaired an all agencies security review meeting at Badamibagh Cantonment, Srinagar. During the meeting, the prevailing security challenges were discussed and a joint security strategy evolved for the coming summer months including maintaining a secure environment during the forthcoming parliamentary elections,” defence spokesman said.

He said the empowering atmosphere for public to observe normalcy was highlighted.

“Efforts to continually achieve such benign conditions was also acknowledged. Army Commander was also briefed about the situation on the Line of the Control including the response being given to ceasefire violations by Pakistan,” the spokesman said.

Later, Lt Gen Singh visited the formations and units deployed in south Kashmir.

“The local commanders briefed him on existing security situation and the close coordination between all government agencies towards maintaining vigil and peace in the Valley. During interaction with troops, Army commander was appreciative of the round the clock efforts towards giving a sense of normalcy through dedicated, synergised and tireless endeavours,” he said.