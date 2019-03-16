Northern command chief in Valley to review security situation

March 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Army’s Northern command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Friday arrived here to review the prevailing security situation in Kashmir.

"The Army Commander visited units/formations along the Line of Control and hinterland in north Kashmir," defence spokesman said.

He said Lt Gen Singh was briefed by the commanders about the prevailing security situation.

The Army Commander complimented the troops for their relentless efforts in thwarting the adversary's designs, he said.

“He also lauded the synergy among all the forces, appreciated the actions taken by the units in ensuring safety and well-being of people residing in vicinity of the Line of Control,” added the spokesman.

