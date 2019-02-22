Northern Army Commander’s Kashmir concludes

Srinagar:
Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Thursday concluded his two-day visit to Kashmir.
In a statement issued here, defence spokesperson said that he concluded his visit to Kashmir successfully. He was accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon. He visited units in central Kashmir where he was briefed by the commanders on the ground situation.
Appreciative of the measures and Standard Operating Procedures instituted by the units to minimize civilian causalities, he also emphasized on meeting the security challenges more effectively. He exhorted all ranks to maintain peaceful environment for the people of Kashmir.