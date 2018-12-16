Northern Army Commander visits Karakoram Pass

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 15:
Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command visited the historic and strategic Karakoram Pass along the Indo – China border in Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) sector of Eastern Ladakh Saturday. The army spokesperson said the GOC was accompanied by GOC, Fire & Fury Corps and GOC, Trishul Division. "He was briefed on the operational situation in the sector," said the spokesperson.
The spokesperson further said that at Karakoram Pass Lt Gen Ranbir Singh also met and interacted with an Indian Army Patrol. "He complimented the troops for undertaking such an arduous task in extreme terrain and weather conditions, in the interest of national security," the spokesperson added.
The spokesperson said that the GOC urged the Patrol to continue to uphold the highest standards of commitment and dedication to duty which Indian Army symbolizes.