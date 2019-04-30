About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 30, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Northern Army commander visits forward posts along LoC in Rajouri

 General Officer-commanding-in-chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Monday visited forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district and reviewed the operational preparedness and prevalent security situation of the force, a defence spokesman said.
During the visit to the sector, the Army commander was briefed by the commanders on ground about the current operational situation, prevailing security scenario and the preparedness of the formations, the spokesman said.
He said the Army commander was also briefed on the formations' role of maintaining a conducive environment for the recently held parliamentary elections in the border area villages.
Besides, Lt Gen Singh was also briefed on the actions taken “to meet the challenges of increased ceasefire violations through superior and aggressive domination of LoC being exercised by the troops and defensive measures put in place to thwart the nefarious designs of the adversary”, he added.
He said the Army commander, who also interacted with the soldiers, was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations in their area of responsibility to minimise the casualties due to ceasefire violations and infiltration bids.
"The need to be prepared for effectively meeting current emerging security challenge was also reinforced," the spokesman said.
He said the Army commander exhorted all ranks on the need to remain vigilant to counter “the nefarious designs of the enemy and anti-national" elements.

 

