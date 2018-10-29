About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Northern Army Commander reviews security situation in central Kashmir

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh reviewed the security situation in central Kashmir Monday and commended the troops for their dedication to duty.

He was accompanied by Commander of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, Lt Gen A K Bhatt, an army official said.

Lt Gen Singh also visited the Army's 92 Base Hospital at Badamibagh cantonment here to enquire about the well-being of the soldiers undergoing treatment at the medical facility, the official said.

He said the Army commander wished the recuperating soldiers a speedy recovery.

