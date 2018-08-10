Northern Army Commander reviews security situation

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 09:
Army's Northern Command chief, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit to review the security situation in Kashmir in the wake of recent anti-militancy operations in the valley.
“Accompanied by GoC 15 corps Lt Gen A K Bhatt, Lt Gen Singh visited the hinterland formations in south Kashmir and was briefed by the commanders on ground about the current situation,” defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.
He said Army commander arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit today.
“The (purpose of the) visit is to review the prevailing security situation in the wake of recent counter infiltration and counter militancy operations which led to killing of many militants," he said.
Kalia said Lt Gen Singh was appreciative of the measures and Standard Operating Procedures instituted by the units and formations to minimise civilian causalities.
The need to be prepared for effectively meeting emerging security challenges was also reinforced.
Lauding the excellent synergy amongst all the security forces, the Army commander exhorted all ranks to maintain a safe, secure and peaceful environment for the people of Kashmir, the spokesman said.
Later in the day, Lt Gen Singh called on Governor N N Vohra at Raj Bhavan.
He also attended the high-level security review meeting chaired by the Governor.