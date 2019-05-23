Northern Army Commander reviews security scenario in Kashmir

May 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh arrived in south Kashmir today to review the prevailing security situation in the region.

The Army Commander visited hinterland units/ formations in south Kashmir and was briefed about the current situation as also the recent counter militancy operations. The Army Commander complimented the troops for their successes in eliminating militant leadership from South Kashmir and also commended them for their dedication to duty.

The Army Commander was accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander, during his visits. The Army Commander reinforced the need to be fully prepared for the emerging security challenges and lauded the exemplary synergy amongst all security forces.

Later in the day, the Army Commander called on the Governor Shri Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar and apprised him about the overall security situation in the Valley including stringent enforcement of the Counter-Infiltration Grid along the Line of Control. They also discussed the vital importance of a fully integrated inter-service approach being used for planning and operations. The Governor appreciated the Army’s strong support to forces in carrying out counter-militancy operations in the Valley. Governor and the Army Commander also discussed the security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra 2019.