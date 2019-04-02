About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Northern army commander reviews security in Kashmir

The Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Monday arrived in Srinagar for two-day visit to review security situation in the region in the backdrop of recent counter-militant operations and the forthcoming parliamentary elections.
Accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, the Army Commander visited the forward areas in the frontier district of Baramulla, where he was briefed by commanders on the ground about the current situation, a defence ministry spokesman said in a statement.
During the visit, the army commander was briefed on the counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness of the formations apart from the various developmental works being undertaken to improve the life of the people residing in remote areas, the spokesman said.
"He was appreciative of the measures and Standard Operating Procedures instituted by the units and formations to meet the challenges posed by the inimical forces".
Later in the day, the army commander was briefed by the chinar corps commander, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon at Badami Bagh Cantonment on the prevailing operational aspects, the spokesman said.
The spokesperson said that the army commander lauded “exemplary synergy amongst all forces and complimented the troops for their relentless efforts and selfless service in bringing peace and tranquility in the Valley.”

 

 

