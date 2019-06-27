About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Northern Army commander reviews security arrangement for yatra

 Army’s Northern command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Wednesday arrived here on a two-day visit to review the overall security scenario in Kashmir ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.
Defence spokesman said army commander, accompanied by GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, visited the army formations and units deployed for the Amarnath Yatra which begins on July 1.
"The security and administrative arrangements were reviewed during the visit of the army commander," he added.
Singh was briefed by the commanders on ground about the deployment and measures taken for close coordination with the civil administration and other forces to ensure a safe, secure and efficient conduct of the yatra, the defence spokesman said.
"The army commander appreciated the synergy being maintained amongst all security agencies and the state government. He reiterated that all assistance will be provided to the newly inducted CAPF units and complimented the efforts of troops for coordinating all the requisite arrangements," he said.
On June 15, the commander had chaired a key security review meeting which was attended by the senior officers from the army, police, CRPF and other security agencies.
During the meeting, detailed aspects of coordination related to the smooth conduct of yatra were discussed, the spokesman said, adding that Singh also appreciated the cooperation being maintained through the joint efforts by all the agencies.

 

 

Latest News

Heat wave prevails in Jammu, MeT forecasts dry weather in state till J ...

Heat wave prevails in Jammu, MeT forecasts dry weather in state till J ...

Jun 26 | Agencies
35-yr-old man

35-yr-old man's body fished out of Chenab

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
Let

Let's speak out strongly in favour of religious freedom: US Secretary ...

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
Govt prepare Rs 153 cr action plan for forest fire control

Govt prepare Rs 153 cr action plan for forest fire control

Jun 26 | Rising Kashmir News
Universities are autonomous bodies, no compulsion on them to teach any ...

Universities are autonomous bodies, no compulsion on them to teach any ...

Jun 26 | Agencies
Modi breaks silence on Jharkhand lynching, says it pained him

Modi breaks silence on Jharkhand lynching, says it pained him

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
Northern Army Commander reviews security arrangement for Amarnath yatr ...

Northern Army Commander reviews security arrangement for Amarnath yatr ...

Jun 26 | Agencies

'Mohalla' committees to tackle drug menace in Jammu

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
PDD linemen assaulted in Jammu

PDD linemen assaulted in Jammu

Jun 26 | Agencies
Tourism has come to standstill in valley: Tarigmi

Tourism has come to standstill in valley: Tarigmi

Jun 26 | Rising Kashmir News
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on PM Modi

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on PM Modi

Jun 26 | RK Web News
India

India's candidature for UNSC non-permanent seat endorsed by Asia Pacif ...

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
Tral gunfight: Killed millitant was affiliated with Zakir Musa group

Tral gunfight: Killed millitant was affiliated with Zakir Musa group

Jun 26 | RK Online Desk
25-year-old pregnant woman dies in Anantnag, family alleges doctors

25-year-old pregnant woman dies in Anantnag, family alleges doctors' n ...

Jun 26 | RK Online Desk
Countries pledge $110 million for UN Palestinian agency

Countries pledge $110 million for UN Palestinian agency

Jun 26 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Tractor driver dies, another injured in Kangan road accident

Tractor driver dies, another injured in Kangan road accident

Jun 26 | Umar Raina
Militant killed in Tral gunfight: Police

Militant killed in Tral gunfight: Police

Jun 26 | RK Online Desk
Clashes erupt in Tral town

Clashes erupt in Tral town

Jun 26 | Javid Sofi
US-China trade spat, Iran tensions to dominate weighty G20

US-China trade spat, Iran tensions to dominate weighty G20

Jun 26 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Gunfight rages in Tral forests

Gunfight rages in Tral forests

Jun 26 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Northern Army commander reviews security arrangement for yatra

              

 Army’s Northern command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Wednesday arrived here on a two-day visit to review the overall security scenario in Kashmir ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.
Defence spokesman said army commander, accompanied by GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, visited the army formations and units deployed for the Amarnath Yatra which begins on July 1.
"The security and administrative arrangements were reviewed during the visit of the army commander," he added.
Singh was briefed by the commanders on ground about the deployment and measures taken for close coordination with the civil administration and other forces to ensure a safe, secure and efficient conduct of the yatra, the defence spokesman said.
"The army commander appreciated the synergy being maintained amongst all security agencies and the state government. He reiterated that all assistance will be provided to the newly inducted CAPF units and complimented the efforts of troops for coordinating all the requisite arrangements," he said.
On June 15, the commander had chaired a key security review meeting which was attended by the senior officers from the army, police, CRPF and other security agencies.
During the meeting, detailed aspects of coordination related to the smooth conduct of yatra were discussed, the spokesman said, adding that Singh also appreciated the cooperation being maintained through the joint efforts by all the agencies.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;