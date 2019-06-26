Northern Army Commander reviews security arrangement for Amarnath yatra

June 26, 2019 | Agencies

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Wednesday reviewed security arrangements put in place for the annual pilgrimage to holy Amarnath cave shrine commencing from July 1.



The review by the Army commander holds significance as it came just hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to Kashmir valley, to review the overall security situation and arrangements, put in place for Amarnath yatra.



An Army officer told a news agency that Lt Gen Singh, accompanied by GoC of Army's Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, visited both the Pahalgam and shortest Baltal routes on Wednesday.

"The Army commander reviewed security arrangements on both the axis of Baltal and Pahalgam for Amarnath Yatra," he said.



He said Lt Gen Singh appreciated the synergy between all agencies of the government and measures being taken, to ensure safety and security of pilgrims.





