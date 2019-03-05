Northern army commander reviews Kashmir’s security scenario

Srinagar:
The northern army commander, Lt General Ranbir Singh on Monday arrived in Srinagar for a two day visit to review prevailing security situation in the restive region.
According to Defence spokesperson, the army commander visited several units in South Kashmir—where he was briefed about the current situation as also the recent anti-militant operations. The spokesperson said that the army commander complimented the troops for their successes in killing militant leadership from South Kashmir. “The northern commander commended the troops for their dedication to duty,” the spokesperson said.
Later, the army commander was briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon at Badami Bagh cantonment about the prevailing operational aspects. The spokesperson said that the army commander reinforced the need to be fully prepared for the emerging security challenges. “He lauded the exemplary synergy amongst all forces and complimented the troops for their relentless efforts and selfless service in bringing peace and tranquillity in the Kashmir region,” the spokesperson said.