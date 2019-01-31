Northern Army Commander reviews Kashmir situation

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 30:
Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Wednesday reviewed the security situation in the Kashmir Valley.
"Lt General Singh arrived in the valley on January 30 to review the prevailing security situation in the region," an Army official said.
The Army Commander was briefed by GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen A K Bhatt at Badami Bagh Cantonment on the major operational, informational, logistical and administrative aspects pertaining to the Corps and about the current situation, including recent counter militancy operations.
“Lt Gen Singh lauded the exemplary synergy amongst all forces and complimented troops for their relentless efforts and selfless service in bringing peace and tranquillity in the Valley,” he added.