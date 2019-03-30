Northern Army Commander, others meet Governor

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Lt Gen. Ranbir Singh, Northern Army Commander, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan here on Friday and briefed him about the present security situation in the State.

As per an official, Governor and the Army Commander discussed certain important issues relating to effective internal security management.

The official said that Prof. Mehraj-ud-Din Mir, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir, also called on Governor and informed him about the ongoing research and academic programmes in the University and the other challenges relating to the rapid growth of this institution.

Governor emphasised the crucial importance of Universities being the Centres of excellence in teaching and learning.

The official added that a delegation of J&K Panchayat Assembly led by its President Manzoor Ahmed also called on Governor and requested Governor to provide accommodation/ security cover to Panchs and Sarpanchs and Municipal Councillors; empowering all Sarpanchs and Panchs as per Panchayat Act 1996; enhancement of monthly salary of Panchs and Sarpanchs; release of funds directly into Panchayat accounts; construction of gutted/new Panchayat Ghars in every Panchayat Halqas; organisation of Panchayat Melas; and early constitution of Block and District level Panchayat Bodies.