About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Northern Army Commander, others meet Governor

Lt Gen. Ranbir Singh, Northern Army Commander, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan here on Friday and briefed him about the present security situation in the State.
As per an official, Governor and the Army Commander discussed certain important issues relating to effective internal security management.
The official said that Prof. Mehraj-ud-Din Mir, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir, also called on Governor and informed him about the ongoing research and academic programmes in the University and the other challenges relating to the rapid growth of this institution.
Governor emphasised the crucial importance of Universities being the Centres of excellence in teaching and learning.
The official added that a delegation of J&K Panchayat Assembly led by its President Manzoor Ahmed also called on Governor and requested Governor to provide accommodation/ security cover to Panchs and Sarpanchs and Municipal Councillors; empowering all Sarpanchs and Panchs as per Panchayat Act 1996; enhancement of monthly salary of Panchs and Sarpanchs; release of funds directly into Panchayat accounts; construction of gutted/new Panchayat Ghars in every Panchayat Halqas; organisation of Panchayat Melas; and early constitution of Block and District level Panchayat Bodies.

Latest News

Man injured after shot at by gunmen in Tral

Man injured after shot at by gunmen in Tral

Mar 29 | Agencies
NASA and ESA project offers people 13 lakh rupees to lie in bed for 60 ...

NASA and ESA project offers people 13 lakh rupees to lie in bed for 60 ...

Mar 29 | Press Trust of India
Omar slams Jaitley for advocating repeal of J&K

Omar slams Jaitley for advocating repeal of J&K's special status

Mar 29 | Press Trust of India
Srinagar Police seeks help to trace parents of infant girl abandoned a ...

Srinagar Police seeks help to trace parents of infant girl abandoned a ...

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Militancy and not Art 35-A damaged Kashmir

Militancy and not Art 35-A damaged Kashmir's economy: Omar

Mar 29 | Junaid Kathju
Mother-son dead, father injured in accident in Reasi

Mother-son dead, father injured in accident in Reasi

Mar 29 | Press Trust of India
Woman crushed to death in Jaglanoo Rajouri

Woman crushed to death in Jaglanoo Rajouri

Mar 29 | Agencies
ED attaches immovable properties of Shabir Shah in Srinagar

ED attaches immovable properties of Shabir Shah in Srinagar

Mar 29 | Agencies
Jaitley’s statement on Article 35-A not factual

Jaitley’s statement on Article 35-A not factual

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Pak describes incomprehensible India

Pak describes incomprehensible India's decision to reschedule upcoming ...

Mar 29 | Press Trust of India
Family of missing Baramulla driver stages protest in Srinagar

Family of missing Baramulla driver stages protest in Srinagar

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Fire damages records in Amar Singh College admin block

Fire damages records in Amar Singh College admin block

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Indian missile fired before chopper crash in Budgam: Report

Indian missile fired before chopper crash in Budgam: Report

Mar 29 | RK Online Desk
DSEK changes school timings from 1st April

DSEK changes school timings from 1st April

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Army man slips to death in Boniyar

Army man slips to death in Boniyar

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
India-Pak Armies exchange gunfire along LoC in Poonch

India-Pak Armies exchange gunfire along LoC in Poonch

Mar 29 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Two dead, another injured in Reasi road accident

Two dead, another injured in Reasi road accident

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Extreme weather hit 62 million people worldwide in 2018: UN report

Extreme weather hit 62 million people worldwide in 2018: UN report

Mar 29 | AP/Press Trust of India
Two militants killed in Nowgam gunfight

Two militants killed in Nowgam gunfight

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Northern Army Commander, others meet Governor

              

Lt Gen. Ranbir Singh, Northern Army Commander, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan here on Friday and briefed him about the present security situation in the State.
As per an official, Governor and the Army Commander discussed certain important issues relating to effective internal security management.
The official said that Prof. Mehraj-ud-Din Mir, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir, also called on Governor and informed him about the ongoing research and academic programmes in the University and the other challenges relating to the rapid growth of this institution.
Governor emphasised the crucial importance of Universities being the Centres of excellence in teaching and learning.
The official added that a delegation of J&K Panchayat Assembly led by its President Manzoor Ahmed also called on Governor and requested Governor to provide accommodation/ security cover to Panchs and Sarpanchs and Municipal Councillors; empowering all Sarpanchs and Panchs as per Panchayat Act 1996; enhancement of monthly salary of Panchs and Sarpanchs; release of funds directly into Panchayat accounts; construction of gutted/new Panchayat Ghars in every Panchayat Halqas; organisation of Panchayat Melas; and early constitution of Block and District level Panchayat Bodies.

News From Rising Kashmir

;