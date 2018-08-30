About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Northern Army Commander meets Governor

Published at August 30, 2018 12:05 AM 0Comment(s)159views


Srinagar, August 29:

 Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command accompanied by Lt. Gen. A.K. Bhatt, GoC 15 Corps, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today and extended greetings to Malik on his appointment as Governor of J&K.
Lt. Gen. Singh who has undertaken extensive tour to review operational preparedness of troops along the LoC and hinterland, shared his views with the Governor.
Governor and the Army Commander also reviewed the situation along the IB and LAC. Governor stressed that all Security Forces must act with complete co-ordination and synergy to achieve effective security on the ground.

 

