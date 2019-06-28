Northern Army commander concludes Kashmir visit

June 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh concluded his two day visit to the Valley today.

Accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, he attended the UHQ meeting at SKICC.

Later in the day, he visited units and formations in the hinterland in south Kashmir, where he was briefed by the commanders on ground about the recent counter militants operations. The Army Commander complimented the troops for “maintaining peace and tranquility in the Valley.”

He also lauded the exceptional synergy amongst all the forces and appreciated the actions taken by the units and formations in ensuring safety and wellbeing of the people of Kashmir.