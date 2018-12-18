Northern Army chief review Kashmir situation

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 17:
The Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Monday reviewed the prevailing security situation in the Valley in the wake of killing of seven civilians by troops during clashes near an encounter site in Pulwama.
Lt Gen Singh arrived in Srinagar today to review the prevailing security situation.
“During the visit, the Army Commander was briefed by GoC 15 Corps, Lt Gen AK Bhatt at BadamiBagh Cantonment on the overall situation and major operational, informational, logistical and administrative aspects. They also visited the forward areas in the frontier districts of Kupwara and Baramulla, where Army Commander was briefed by the commanders on ground as regards the operational preparedness,” a defence spokesman said.
During his interaction with troops, Lt Gen Singh lauded their professionalism, sharp vigil along the Line of Control and high morale and exhorted them to remain alert for any eventuality.
Later, the Army Commander visited hinterland formations in south Kashmir and was briefed about the current situation and recent counter militancy operations.
Lt Gen Singh complimented troops for their |successes in eliminating militant leadership from south Kashmir and also commended them for their dedication to duty”.
Lauding the excellent synergy amongst all the forces, he asked all ranks to maintain a safe, secure and peaceful environment for people of Kashmir.