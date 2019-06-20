North Zone Men hockey tourney begins

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The inaugural ceremony of 7-a-Side North Zone Men’s Hockey Tournament - 2019 was held at Amar Singh College Ground on Wednesday. On the occasion, Professor Shaheen Altaf (Principal, Amar Singh College) was Chief guest.

Dr. Harbaksh Singh (Chairman, Amrit Charitable Trust), Dr Humayun Qaiser, Inderjit Singh (Member, GPC Budgam), Gazi Shakeel (Director, Greenend Corps), Ravinder Kour (Physical Director, AS College), Dr Ujwala Kochhar (Physical Director, GDC Budgam), Dr Surjeet Kour (Sports Officer, KU) were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

Pertinently, it is first of its kind of men’s tournament organised in Valley in which 28 teams are taking part out of which three teams are from outside state.

This tournament has been organised by Kashmir Hockey Academy (KHA) in collaboration with Amar Singh College and J&K Sports Council. Prior to this tournament same kind of tournament was organised by KHA at university grounds.

In the first match, Khalsa Blue defeated DPS Srinagar 5-0. Simran Jeetu Singh clinched man of the match.

In the second match, Stadium XI defeated Jagjit Club Upliana by 2-0 and Ishfaq Ahmed earned the man of the match.

In the 3rd match of the day, Bikram Club thrashed Dr AGM City School by 8-0. Sharan Pal Singh was declared as man of the match.

In the fourth match, Birring Hockey Club Jallandar beat Rangreth B by 5-0. Kaniya Kumar won the man of the match award.