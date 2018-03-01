North Kashmir to get medical university

Singapore investors to visit Kashmir later this month
Singapore investors to visit Kashmir later this month
Faisul YaseenJammu, Feb 28:
The government is set to establish a medical university in north Kashmir with the help of investors from Singapore.
According to sources, the investors from Singapore are coming to meet the State government later this month for setting up a medical university in north Kashmir.
They said the investors, apart from meeting top government functionaries including Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu and Health Minister, Bali Baghat would do a reconnaissance for the project. The investors from Singapore would enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government for the project.
Two years back Government of India (GoI) had announced setting up of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-like health institute in Kashmir.
The State government had on May 27, 2016 received approval from the GoI for construction of the two prime institutes for Jammu Kashmir.
As the AIIMS-like institute is set to be established in south Kashmir’s Awantipore area, the government has decided to set up the medical university in north Kashmir to cater to a wider audience. There has already been a delay in the start of work on AIIMS at Awantipora.
The project is to be executed by a GoI authority, Central Public Works Department (CPWD). The AIIMS Kashmir is Rs 2000-crore hospital project that would have a capacity of 1000 beds including 300 super specialty beds.
It would have a medical college with an intake capacity of 100 students, flanked by a nursing college with an annual capacity of 60 students. Setting up of the super specialty AIIMS in Kashmir was part of coalition government’s Agenda of Alliance (AoA).
GoI had also announced setting up of an AIIMS-like institute in Jammu to cater to the regional balance.
However, it had announced an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Management for (IIM) in Jammu, this time without considering the regional balance.
faisul@risingkashmir.com
0 Comment(s)