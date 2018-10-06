North Kashmir Sports Festival concludes at Baramulla

DC calls for active participation of youth in sports activities
Rising Kashmir NewsBARAMULLA, OCTOBER 05:
Describing sports as a vital element in the overall personality development and growth of youth, District Development commissioner Baramulla Dr Nasir Ahmad Naqash today asked youth to actively participate in various sports activities of their choice.
The DDC said this while addressing the concluding and prize distribution ceremony at the North Kashmir Sports Festival organized by the J&K State Sports Council at Showkat Ali Stadium Baramulla.
Dr Naqash said that sports festivals like these provide the much-needed platform to the budding players to exhibit their potential and talent. He said such events also boost the sports passion and spirit among youth.
Pertinently, the festival involved a series of sports activities in different categories like volleyball, hockey, kabaddi etc wherein about 1100 players participated.
Later, a prize distribution ceremony was held during which awards including cash prizes were given to the best performing players.
Among others, Director Planning, District and sectoral officers were present on the occasion.