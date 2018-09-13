North Kashmir parts observe shutdown against militant killings

Noor ul HaqSopore:
A complete shutdown was observed in parts of North Kashmir against the killing of two local Lashkar-e-Toiba militants on Tuesday in Guloora area of Handwara.
Reports said that a complete shutdown was observed on Wednesday in Zaingeer belt of Sopore, Handwara and Langate areas of north Kashmir against the killing of two local militants in an encounter with government forces in Handwara.
All shops, educational institutions, offices and other business establishments were closed, while as the traffic remained off the roads. Police on Tuesday said that two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants Liyaqat Ahmad Lone of Harwan Sopore and a teenage militant Furkan Ahmad of Langate were killed in a gunfight at Galoora area of Handwara. Additional forces were deployed in volatile areas of Zainageer and Langate to thwart any protests.