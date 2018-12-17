Normalisation of death

Mohammed Sharjeel Sofi
Not a single day passes now without us reading about the death of Kashmiri. In the current year about 500 Kashmiris have lost their life in various counter-insurgency operations.
The phenomenon of the present day violence is socially engineered in such a manner that these acts are seen as normal and natural in everyday day life.
As the valley is socially engineered to accept the normalisation of violence in the state, the averse feeling to the death is slowly vanishing at a significant pace.
However, the state needs to realise that when societies starts to accept the violence in their routine life, it is no surprise that violence dribbles into daily life.
The society starts to promote and glorify the violent reaction against the state and valorise the individual to the point where indignation against the state becomes the principal point of self-determination and the rewards are instant.
As the young men of 1990s made their entry directly into the world of violent oppression, nihilism and hopelessness, they directly moved into the paradigm of violent structures before any external agency could have moulded them into the tiny little walking modules of resistance.
It must be understood that the chronic oppression and continuous blatant disregard of the natural laws of humanity serve as the background to the formation of such radicals is instructive.
The youth of the Kashmir has a basic problem at their very heart where they feel that their lives are increasingly insecure and pointless with the state of India.
Through the years, they have demanded affirmation and a sense of dignity along with the resolution of the dispute, it is natural for any Kashmiri to feel thus, and essential for anyone's sense of well-being.
The conduct of the state needs to be seriously studied to reach at the roots of the problem where routine real-life violence in the socio-political domain is being normalised.
Over the last few decade the state exposed the people of Kashmir to varying degree of violence and now backhand they are in the process of taking the steps to legitimise violence altogether.
This all is being done by the promotion of violence on television or by posting horrible torture and killing videos on social media.
We need to understand the fact that desecrated, burnt, disfigured and violently killed Kashmiris are virally shared on the social media under a well scripted plan to make us feel that it’s all normal.
This is the normalisation where we have increased our bandwidth of acceptance to such form of injustice.
The normalisation of death is all about exerting power and dominating a region. The normalisation of death is a cost-effective and efficient method to unsettle and dominate a region without having any threat of return award.
The alarming level of normalisation has crept in our psyche that we have grown cloistered towards the deaths occurring because of lingering Kashmir Issue.
The sad truth is that few people are surprised when a civilian is killed and the loss of a typical local life rarely qualifies for a protest now.
However, as a vibrant nation we Kashmiris need to open up new pathways to social engagement and human agency so that we can foil their plans and restore the meaning and purpose of our lives.
This would be a task that involves all sections of society, from families to educational institutions, the social media and the print media but we on our need to begin by addressing the problem of normalised and popular violence in our society.
sharbenzz@gmail.com