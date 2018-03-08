About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Normalcy returns to Srinagar after shutdown

Published at March 08, 2018 12:26 PM 0Comment(s)1944views


Normalcy returns to Srinagar after shutdown

Agencies

Srinagar

Normalcy returned to Srinagar on Thursday after a shutdown was imposed the previous day against a gunfight in Shopian district earlier this week that killed six people, police said.

Shops, public transport, banks, post offices and government offices started normal operations although educational institutions across the valley were ordered to remain for two more days as a precautionary measure.

Joint resistance leadership had called for the protest shutdown on Wednesday against the gunfight on Sunday.

The victims comprised four civilians and two militants.

JRL leaders, Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq were placed under house arrest while Muhammad Yasin Malik was lodged at the Srinagar Central Jail.

Authorities restored internet services in south Kashmir after it remained suspended for four days.

Rail services between Baramulla town in the Valley and Bannihal in the Jammu region also resumed.

(Photograph used in this pic is representational)

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top