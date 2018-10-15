Normalcy returns in Kupwara town

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Normalcy returned in Kupwara town in north Kashmir on Monday after remaining disrupted for four days due to shutdown and restrictions imposed by the authorities after the killing of PhD scholar-turned-militant Mannan Wani.
All the shops and business establishments opened while public and private transport was also seen plying normally this morning.
Wani was killed along with his associate were in a gunfight with government forces at Shartgund village of Handwara last Thursday.
However, all the schools and colleges remain closed to prevent any protests in the district.
Authorities has ordered for closure of educational institutions as precautionary measures in view of situation.
(Representational picture)