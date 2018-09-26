Normalcy returns in Bandipora after 5 days

M T RasoolBandipora
Normalcy returned in north Kashmir’s Bandipora Township on Wednesday after five days of shutdown against the killings of five militants in the district.
All shops, educational institutions, business establishments opened and public transport also plied on the roads on Wednesday.
Five militants were killed in an encounter with government forces in Shokhbaba area of the district on Friday. The deceased were declared foreigners and were buried in the outskirts of Baramulla Town.
On Tuesday four families from Ganderbal, Kulgam, Shopian and Kupwara claimed that the deceased militants were their kins.
The families have demanded that the bodies of their militant-sons be handed over to them for proper burial.