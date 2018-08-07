Normal life resumes in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Normal life resumed in Kashmir on Tuesday after remaining crippled for two days in view of the strike call given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) to protest against petitions seeking scrapping of Article 35-A in the Supreme Court.
Educational institutions, shops and other business establishments opened while transport services are plying normally on the road.
Meanwhile, shutdown is being observed in Shopian for fourth consecutive day.
Picture used in the story is representational