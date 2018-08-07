About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Normal life resumes in Kashmir

Published at August 07, 2018 11:06 AM 0Comment(s)1710views


Normal life resumes in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Normal life resumed in Kashmir on Tuesday after remaining crippled for two days in view of the strike call given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) to protest against petitions seeking scrapping of Article 35-A in the Supreme Court.

Educational institutions, shops and other business establishments opened while transport services are plying normally on the road.

Meanwhile, shutdown is being observed in Shopian for fourth consecutive day.

 

Picture used in the story is representational  

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top