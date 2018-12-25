Normal life remains crippled for 4th day in parts of Pulwama

AgenciesSrinagar
Normal life remained crippled for the fourth successive day on Tuesday in parts of south Kashmir district of Pulwama, where six militants were killed in an encounter with government forces.
A police official said forces personnel, who were deployed in some sensitive areas in south Kashmir to maintain law and order, have been withdrawn.
Even though there was no strike call given by any separatist group, shops and business establishments were closed and traffic was off the roads in Tral town and adjoining areas for the fourth successive day against the militant killings.
Government forces remained deployed in strength on Srinagar-Jammu highway, connecting Kashmir valley with Jammu since early this morning for 'security reasons'.
