Normal life comes to standstill in Tral, Bandipora townships

Srinagar:
A complete shutdown was observed in south Kashmir's Tral township of Pulwama district on Monday to mourn the killing of a Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) commander in a gunfight.
A top Jaish-e-Muhammad commander, identified as Adnan Ahmed, was killed and a soldier injured in day-long gunfight in Aripal village on Sunday. Three civilians were also wounded in the ensuing clashes.
All shops, business establishments, government and private offices remained closed while public transport also remained off the roads. Reports said that schools also remained shut.
Meanwhile, North Kashmir’s Bandipora town and its adjacent areas observed shutdown for the consecutive 4th day against the killing of five militants.
Five non-local militants were killed in a three day long gun battle with Indian Forces in Sumlar Bandipora. Reports said that life was badly hit in Bandipora due to shutdown.