About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Noorbagh youth killed in militant firing: Police tells SHRC

Published at December 27, 2018 04:52 PM 0Comment(s)1353views


Noorbagh youth killed in militant firing: Police tells SHRC

Riyaz Bhat

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir police has stated that the slain civilian of Noorbagh, Mohammad Saleem Malik, was killed in militant firing on September 27 when they (militants) were trying to escape.

In response to the SHRC notice, the police has “On 27/09/2018, Special Operation Group (SOG) received reliable information to the effect that some militants were hiding at Baghwanpora Noorbagh… incharge Police Post Noorbagh, SDPO M.R.Gunj along with escort/column Nafri, SOG Srinagar and Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) contingents, Zonal (HQRT) Nafri cordoned off the area.

“During search operation, militants started firing upon the search party with their illegal weapons with intention to kill them. Militants took advantage of darkness and fled away from the spot.”

Police reply also states that, “On this case FIR no: 124/2018 U/S 307 RPC, 7/27 IA Act was registered in Police station SafaKadal and investigation was set into motion.”

The Commission was also informed, “During course of investigation it came to fore that during night hours militants took advantage of darkness and started indiscriminate firing and fled away from the spot resulting in causality of one person namely Mohammad Saleem Malik S/O Mohammad Yaqoob Malik R/O Baghwanpora Noorbagh Srinagar whose dead body was found lying in his compound.”

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top