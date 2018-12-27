Noorbagh youth killed in militant firing: Police tells SHRC

Riyaz BhatSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir police has stated that the slain civilian of Noorbagh, Mohammad Saleem Malik, was killed in militant firing on September 27 when they (militants) were trying to escape.
In response to the SHRC notice, the police has “On 27/09/2018, Special Operation Group (SOG) received reliable information to the effect that some militants were hiding at Baghwanpora Noorbagh… incharge Police Post Noorbagh, SDPO M.R.Gunj along with escort/column Nafri, SOG Srinagar and Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) contingents, Zonal (HQRT) Nafri cordoned off the area.
“During search operation, militants started firing upon the search party with their illegal weapons with intention to kill them. Militants took advantage of darkness and fled away from the spot.”
Police reply also states that, “On this case FIR no: 124/2018 U/S 307 RPC, 7/27 IA Act was registered in Police station SafaKadal and investigation was set into motion.”
The Commission was also informed, “During course of investigation it came to fore that during night hours militants took advantage of darkness and started indiscriminate firing and fled away from the spot resulting in causality of one person namely Mohammad Saleem Malik S/O Mohammad Yaqoob Malik R/O Baghwanpora Noorbagh Srinagar whose dead body was found lying in his compound.”