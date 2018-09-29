Noorbagh killing well-planned murder: Jama’at

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 28
Jama’at-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir expresses its grave concern and resentment upon the killing spree going on in the valley and asks the international and local human rights organization to take serious notice of the barbarity which “so far has victimized thousands of the innocent people of Kashmir, most of them being the youngsters.”
In a statement, Advocate Zahid Ali, Chief Spokesperson Jama’at-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir said that in Noorbagh Srinagar, a young person was killed by forces without any apparent cause or legal justification.
“The killing of this youth namely Mohammad Saleem Malik aged 24 is simply a well-planned murder committed by those who are legally bound to safeguard the human lives”, Zahid added.
Jama’at pays tributes to all these victims of state highhandedness and extends its all sympathy with their families who have been made to suffer for life without any fault.
Jama’at also pays tributes to all those who laid down their lives for the just and genuine cause of the people. Jama’at while expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, demands an impartial probe into the unjustified killing of Mohammad Saleem Malik and stern punishment to the culprits. (KNS)