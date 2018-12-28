Noorbagh civilian killed in firing by militants: Police tells SHRC

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Dec 27:
Police on Thursday told the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) that the Noorbagh civilian Muhammad Saleem Malik was killed in ‘indiscriminate firing by the militants’ during a search operation by the forces.
In a reply to the SHRC notice regarding the killing of 26-year-old Malik of Baghwanpora Noorbagh who was killed on the intervening night of September 27 and 28, 2018 said, “On September 27, 2018, Special Operations Group (SOG) received a reliable information to the effect that some militants were hiding at Baghwanpora Noorbagh. Acting on this information, in-charge Police Post Noorbagh, SDPO, MR Gunj along with the escort/column Nafri, SOG Srinagar and Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) contingents, Zonal (HQRT) Nafri cordoned off the area. During the search operation, militants started firing upon the search party with their illegal weapons with the intention to kill them. Militants took advantage of the darkness and fled from the spot.”
The police reply also states that on this a case FIR no: 124/2018 U/S 307 RPC, 7/27 IA Act was registered in Police station SafaKadal and investigation was started.
The Commission was also informed that during the course of investigation it came to the fore that during night hours militants took advantage of darkness, fired indiscriminately and fled from the spot resulting in causality of one person Muhammad Saleem Malik son of Muhammad Yaqoob Malik of Baghwanpora Noorbagh Srinagar whose body was found lying in the compound of his house.
In-charge officer drafted the site plane/seized five empty cartridges from the spot, police said, adding that "In the meanwhile, a huge gathering of people came to the location and took away body of the deceased to Shaheed Mazar Eidgah Srinagar for last rites. Investigation of the case is still going on.”
The petition was filed by Chairman of International Forum of Justice (IFJ), Ahsan Untoo before the SHRC.