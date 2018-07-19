Noora Hospital performs Pancreatic Tumor Embolization without surgery

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Noora Hospital said it has conducted Pancreatic Tumor Embolization (Blood supply to the
Tumour was occluded super selectively) in a 65-year-old female with superior and inferior pancreaticodeudonal arteries as feeders.
In a statement, the hospital spokesman said the procedure was done without any surgery cuts and stitches by Dr. Imran Salroo, a highly skilled doctor in interventional radiology.
It said the patient successfully recovered and was discharged next day after the procedure in a stable condition.
Managing Director Manzoor Wagay said Noora Hospital is continuing its legacy of playing its part to avoid unnecessary open surgeries and provide alternative non surgical options.
“These treatments are different ways of destroying tumors, rather than removing them with surgery. It opens door to new and future treatment for most fatal tumors. With these kind of treatments, we have taken the medical facilities in Kashmir to the next level making us a world-class centre."