Non-payment of dues halts work on Z-Morh tunnel

Umar RainaGanderbal:
The construction work on the much-awaited 6.5 Km Z-Morh tunnel near Gagangir area of Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district has been suspended since last one week due to rift between executing agency and contractor, official sources said.
Official sources said that the construction work on Z-Morh tunnel is suspended as the executing agency has failed to release amount in favour of APCO Infratech Pvt. Limited responsible for construction of Z-Morh tunnel.
"IF&LS (client) has failed to release previous dues in our favour due to which we have suspended work on the tunnel," official sources added.
They further said that work will not start till pending dues are released.
Pertinently the work on the construction of 6.5 km tunnel between Gagangir and Sonamarg of Ganderbal district was started in the year 2014 after contract was awarded to (APCO) by the Government Of India (GoI).
Sources said that from the past three years the work on Z-Morh tunnel is also going at snail’s pace.
Reliable source from the company said that most of the employees working with the APCO have already left the Valley.