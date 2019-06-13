Non Medical Biological Sciences have enormous career opportunities: Prof Aseri

June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

NEET results are out and aspirants are eagerly waiting for AIIMS results, however, only a fraction of all applicants i.e., 8 percent aspirants will be able to find a seat in reputed medical Universities and colleges.

Prof. G K Aseri, Director, Amity Institute of Microbial Technology, Amity University Rajasthan said in statement that with a large number of applicants not able to secure a medical seat, with an applicant’s base running into lakhs, that means thousands of eager parents and applicants will now be looking towards various universities and colleges for non-medical biological sciences programs.

He said about a decade back, such parents and students were looking for private colleges in various states of India as well as Russia and other ex-USSR countries like Ukraine and Kazakhstan for medical education, however, with the emergence of industries like food processing, drug manufacturing, environmental solutions and organic farming, the emerging programs in the field of microbiology, biotechnology, bioinformatics, food technology, pharmacy, animal husbandry and ayurveda are available for young-budding brains.

Prof Aseri said these programs are well connected with various industries which are contributing in economy of developing country like India. Students, after pursuing graduate as well as post graduate programs may build their career in upcoming industries like Water, Food Processing, Dairy, Beverages, Fermented Products, Pharmaceuticals, Plant and Animal Health Management, Agriculture, Organic Farming, Waste Management, Leather, Cosmetics and many more.

In past these programs were not able to generate enough interest in students due to lack of infrastructural facilities, but with the emergence of industries, universities, especially young and private universities, have developed latest infrastructures. These programs are providing excellent employment as well as entrepreneurial opportunities to students for startups. With huge demand and government policy support, the students, who somehow fail to get a medical seat, have many options to explore and build a successful professional career, added Prof Aseri.