Non-locals safe here, say enjoy local hospitality

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Feb 18:
At a time when Kashmiris outside the valley are facing hardships following Pulwama attack in which 44 CRPF policemen were killed, non-local workforce and students in Kashmir continue to enjoy the local hospitality and are feeling safe.
On Monday, a team of Rising Kashmir travelled to different parts of the city to check about their apprehensions of any safety, and all them felt they are safest in Kashmir.
Ram Dev from Bihar, who sells peanuts in downtown Srinagar, said he is not feeling any kind of apprehensions.
“I worked here for so many years and during worst of times, never did I feel any safety issues. I feel more safe there than my own state.”
Over the years, the non-locals have over taken many jobs in Kashmir which local workforce mostly avoid doing.
Locals have been using the services of non-local carpenters, painters, masons and many have also established food joints and saloon shops.
In city centre Lal chowk, the commercial hub of Kashmir valley, many non-locals could be seen running vends as well as working as chefs, helpers in hotels and restaurants.
As per a rough estimation, around two lakh non-locals are working in different sectors across the valley.
Sanjay Kumar who hails from Bhagalpur Bihar has been selling coconut, pineapple and other eatables at Regal Chowk for past seven years said he has faced no threat in the valley.
“I feel safe here. Even in winters, I don’t go home,” Kumar said.
Just few meters away where Kumar has placed his cart, Sikandar Yadav sells popcorns in winters and juice in summers.
Yadav has also been working in Kashmir for the past eight years. He termed Kashmiris warm hearted.
“We are facing no issues here. People have always been kind to us,” said Yadav, who also belongs from Bihar.
Bablu from Uttar Pradesh who runs a saloon shop in Rainawari and is living in the valley for the past 15 years with his family, blames the Indian media for creating ill-will against Kashmiris.
“The media is lying. People often phone call me, about Kashmiri people threatening non-locals to leave the valley. Nobody has ever told me to leave this place,” said Bablu.
Shaymli from Kanpur who is pursuing degree National Institute of Fashion and Technology branch in Kashmir is learning skiing in Gulmarg despite having vacations at her college.
“I have no college these days as we have just finished exams. I did not go home but wanted to learn ski at Gulmarg. I feel Kashmir is like a home to me. I love Kashmir more than any other place,” she said.
After over 40 CFPF men were killed in deadly suicide car bombing in Lethpora area on Thursday, the Kashmiris including businessmen and students residing in different states have been facing life threats and asked to vacate their respective places.
A number of students from various colleges, businessmen and other professionals working outside the Valley told Rising Kashmir that they have been threatened by mobs and asked to vacate their respective places.