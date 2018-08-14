Non-local vendor caught after allegedly abducting 3-year-old in Kupwara

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A non-local vendor was detained by police after locals allegedly caught him while trying to abduct a minor girl in Drugmulla area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday.
Reports said the vendor, selling bed sheets, and other clothes entered the house of Mohd Shafi Lone at Marble Colony of Drugmulla. On seeing his 3-year-old daughter Arifa playing in the house premises, the non-local vendor, according to the family abducted him and fled from the spot.
The screams of the child caught the attention of his mother and nearby locals who later chased the vendor and caught hold of him from some distance, the locals of the area said.
Soon after the incident, the locals informed the concerned police station who immediately reached the spot, they said, adding that the vendor was taken into custody.
“The vendor, also told locals that he is working as part of the gang comprising besides him four other persons”.
Following the incident, scores of people took to streets and staged protests demanding stern action against such people.
When this report was filed the protest was going on in the area.
A police officer said the vendor has been taken into custody and presently he is being questioned.
“Locals have made some allegations and investigations will reveal their authenticity,” the officer added. (GNS)