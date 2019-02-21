Non-local traders ask fellow Indians to learn hospitality from Kashmiris

Raise pro-Kashmir slogans in Srinagar
Irfan YattooSrinagar:
The non-local traders, laborers—who have been working in Kashmir for decades Thursday held a protest at Hari Singh High Street Srinagar against continuous attacks on Kashmiris students, traders outside the Kashmir region.
Shouting pro-Kashmiri slogans, the non-local traders appealed people of India to stop victimizing Kashmiris and learn the trait of hospitality from Kashmir.
Rajinder Kumar, a non-local trader from Jharkhand who was part of the protest said he is in Srinagar from three decades and has never faced any discrimination.
“We stand with our Kashmiri brothers who are being targeted and attacked outside. It is unfortunate,” he said.
During 2014 floods and 2016 unrest, he said they were rescued by Kashmiris adding that after Pulwama attack, which left 44 CRPF dead, few radical groups in India are playing politics. He said they wouldn’t tolerate attack on Kashmiris asking culprits to seek an apology from Kashmiris. “Future of students is at stake as they are attacked in Indian cities. We condemn it,” Kumar said.
The traders said Kashmiri people always stood by them at tough times urging the Union government to take strict action against the culprits involved in harassment of Kashmiris. Another trader, Parvinder Singh said communal politics is being played to gain vote bank for upcoming elections. He said attacking innocent students is the act of cowardliness.
“We feel their pain here. Their children are being attacked and communal elements spread hatred against Kashmiris,” he said.
Singh said people of India must learn hospitality from Kashmiris, who have never chosen violence or attacked non-locals. “It is unfortunate that Government of India failed to safeguard Kashmiri students,” he said. A labourer Sunil Kumar, from Haryana, working in Kashmir from past four years said he never faced any problem in the valley saying “people are tolerant.” “We are safe here. People are kind to us.”
He said Kashmiris had been advocating peace. “If India claims to be biggest democracy, they should safeguard Kashmiri students, laborers and traders,” said Kumar. They appealed Government to take immediate steps to safeguard Kashmiris students, traders outside the state.