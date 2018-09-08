Non-local thieves dupe HSHS goldsmith

Run away with 1.5 kg gold worth Rs 52 lakh
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Sep 07:
Two men stole gold weighing over one kilogram worth rupees 52 lakhs from an ornaments shop here at Hari Singh High Street on Thursday.
Burglars who are suspected to be non-locals had come to buy gold chain a day before but managed to escape with gold weighing 1500 grams. Burglars are captured on surveillance video apparently duping the salesmen present at the shop.
“Two people came to us a few days ago and asked for a 250 grams gold chain. We received the order and made it overnight after receiving an advance of 1.55 lakh rupees. Next they the duo came and took the chain,” said Umar, a salesman at the Hollywood Ornaments here.
Umar said they were carrying an envelope similar to what we have in our shop and asked us to place the chain inside the envelope and they went to withdraw cash from an ATM.
“They paid the cash, took the chain but asked for another three chains weighing 500 grams each. We received the order after they deposited the advance money. They came back on Thursday again with the similar envelopes but this time they fraudulently escaped with the chains leaving behind the empty envelops at the shop,” he said.
According to the surveillance video, one of them engages the salesmen with the transactions and in the meantime the other one cleverly exchanges envelopes and they manage to escape successfully.
Umar added that they tried to catch them soon after they realized that they have been duped but the burglars had gone within minutes after leaving the shop.
The owner of the shop Mohammad Yousuf Sofi lodged an FIR at the concerned police station where the complaint was registered and police is investigating the matter.
Station House Officer (SHO) Shaheed Gunj Police Station, Tanveer Jehangir told Rising Kashmir that the investigations are going on and they are keeping an eye on every activity.
“We have gone through the video. The case is actually of duping rather than stealing. We have informed the Airport authorities, officials at Railway stations and are also keeping a watch on foreign money transactions,” Jehangir said.
