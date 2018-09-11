Non-local painter found throat-slit in Sopore, dies in Srinagar hospital

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A 35-year-old non-local painter who was admitted in a Srinagar hospital with his throat-slit died on Tuesday afternoon.
A police officer said that some locals found the painter lying in a pool of blood with his throat-slit inside a rented room at Arampora area of Sopore.
The painter identified as Haroon Rashid son of Talib Alam, a resident of Bihar, was immediately taken to nearby hospital where from he was referred to Srinagar. However, Haroon later succumbed to injuries, the officer said.
"A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations have been taken in this regard," the officer said. (GNS)