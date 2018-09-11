About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Non-local painter found throat-slit in Sopore, dies in Srinagar hospital

Published at September 11, 2018 03:54 PM 0Comment(s)1632views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A 35-year-old non-local painter who was admitted in a Srinagar hospital with his throat-slit died on Tuesday afternoon.

A police officer said that some locals found the painter lying in a pool of blood with his throat-slit inside a rented room at Arampora area of Sopore.

The painter identified as Haroon Rashid son of Talib Alam, a resident of Bihar, was immediately taken to nearby hospital where from he was referred to Srinagar. However, Haroon later succumbed to injuries, the officer said.

"A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations have been taken in this regard," the officer said. (GNS)

