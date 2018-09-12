Non-local painter dies of throat-slit in Sopore, dies

PhD scholar shot dead at Khanyar
PhD scholar shot dead at Khanyar
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 11:
A 35-year-old non-local painter who was found throat-slit in Sopore in north Kashmir died in a Srinagar hospital on Tuesday.
A police officer said some locals found the painter lying in a pool of blood with his throat-slit inside a rented room at Arampora area of Sopore.
The painter identified as Haroon Rashid son of Talib Alam of Bihar was immediately taken to nearby hospital, where from he was referred to Srinagar.
However, Haroon later succumbed to injuries.
The police official said police has registered a case under relevant sections of law and taken up investigations.
Meanwhile, unidentified gunmen shot dead a man at Brari Nambal, Babdam area of Khanyar in downtown Srinagar on Monday evening.
A police official said the man identified as Abdul Ahad Ganie of Sheikhpora, Lalpora, Kupwara, was shot from point blank range in his vehicle (DL3C AY-6532) last evening.
“He sustained critical injury and died on spot,” he said.
The deceased, according to sources, was pursing Ph D from Aligarh Muslim University and was staying at his in-laws in Srinagar.
His wife is a lecturer, they said.
SSP Srinagar Imtiaz Ismail Parray said investigation has been launched into the killing. (Additional inputs from GNS)