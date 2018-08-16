Non-local labourer working at a brick kiln in Budgam, dies

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A non-local labourer died while working at a brick kiln in Budgam district of south Kashmir last night.
A police officer said that the labourer namely Anant Ram (42) son of Charan Lal of Khethal, Biem Nagar, UP was working at brick Kiln (number 907) at Nasrullahapora complained severe chest pain on Wednesday night.
Soon after, Anant was taken to district hospital Budgam where he later died, the officer said.
"The brick Kiln belonging to Fayaz Ahmad Dar son of Wali Mohmad Dar of Nasrullahapora".
"A case under proceedings under section 174 CrPc was initiated in this regard and further investigations to ascertain the cause of death is being ascertained," he said. (GNS)