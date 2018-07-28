Non-local labourer killed in Arnia explosion

Syed Amjad ShahJammu, July 27:
A non-local labourer was killed and six others wounded when a mortar shell exploded in a field close to International Border (IB) in Arnia sector of Jammu province.
Police said seven labourers were working in a field of a local in border village Treva of Jabowal in Arnia, hardly half a km away from the border.
One of the labourers found an unexploded mortar shell in the field and fiddled with it. The mortar shell exploded with a big bang causing on-spot death of a labourer and injuries to six others.
The injured were evacuated to GMC Jammu, where condition of one of the labourer identified as Bablu Lal son of Hari Lal of Relia, Bihar.
The deceased was identified as Bittu son of Dathal Mandal of Relia, Bihar.
The other injured have been identified as Kircha Nand son of Abu Lal, Mukesh Kumar son of Suda Mandal, Pardeep Kumar on of Chattar Lal Mandal, Bachan Lal son of Dithal Mandal and Chandan Lal son of Sewa Ram Mandal, all residents of Bihar.
Police officials suspect that the unexploded mortar shell would have been fired by Pakistani troops during cross-border firing.
“The shell had not exploded and after fiddling by labourerers, it exploded today causing casualties,” they said.
The unexploded mortar shells along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) have became a cause of concern.