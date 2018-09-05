Non-local labourer injured critically as forces, militants exchange gunfire in Pulwama

Get - On the Play Store.
A non-local labourer was injured critically after government forces and militantson Wednesdaymorning exchanged brief exchange of gunfight in Pulwama village of south Kashmir. Reports said that patrolling party of army's 55 RR was passing through Hajidarpora area of Pulwama ...More
A top over-ground worker of Hizb-ul- Mujahideen has been arrested in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Touseef Ahmad Gudna alias Abu Bakar was arrested on specific information Tuesday, a police spokesman said. "Gudna's name came to the fore during interro...More
Government forces and militants on Wednesday morning exchanged brief exchange of gunfight in Pulwama village of south Kashmir. Reports said that patrolling party of army’s 55 RR was passing through Hajidarpora area of Pulwama district when militants attacked on them. &...More
Train service resumed Wednesday after remaining suspended for a day due to security reasons in south Kashmir, where a youth was killed during a protest triggered by cordon and search operation (CASO) in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. We have resumed all train ru...More
A non-local labourer was injured critically after government forces and militantson Wednesdaymorning exchanged brief exchange of gunfight in Pulwama village of south Kashmir. Reports said that patrolling party of army's 55 RR was passing through Hajidarpora area of Pulwama ...More
A top over-ground worker of Hizb-ul- Mujahideen has been arrested in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Touseef Ahmad Gudna alias Abu Bakar was arrested on specific information Tuesday, a police spokesman said. "Gudna's name came to the fore during interro...More
Government forces and militants on Wednesday morning exchanged brief exchange of gunfight in Pulwama village of south Kashmir. Reports said that patrolling party of army’s 55 RR was passing through Hajidarpora area of Pulwama district when militants attacked on them. &...More
Train service resumed Wednesday after remaining suspended for a day due to security reasons in south Kashmir, where a youth was killed during a protest triggered by cordon and search operation (CASO) in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. We have resumed all train ru...More