About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Non-local labourer injured critically as forces, militants exchange gunfire in Pulwama

Published at September 05, 2018 11:51 AM 0Comment(s)771views


Non-local labourer injured critically as forces, militants exchange gunfire in Pulwama

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar
A non-local labourer was injured critically after government forces and militants on Wednesday morning exchanged brief exchange of gunfight in Pulwama village of south Kashmir.
 
Reports said that patrolling party of army's 55 RR was passing through Hajidarpora area of Pulwama district when militants attacked on them.
 
"The army men retailated triggering off a brief exchange of fire," they said.
 
In the incident the non-local suffered critical bullet injuries in his head and was shifted to near by hospital, they said. 
 
SSP Pulwama Chandan Kohli confirmed that there was some exchange of fire between army and militants in Hajidarpoora.
 
He also said that the non-local received a bullet in his head during the exchange of gunfight.
 
SSP identified the injured as Arjun Kumar and said that he was referred from district hospital Pulwama to Srinagar hospital in critical conditions.
 
Meanwhile, the entire area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS)
Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top