Non-local labourer hit by pellets, blinded in right eye

May 31, 2019 | Javid Sofi

A teenage labourer from Bihar, has lost sight in one of his eye after being hit by pellets in forces pellet firing in south Kashmir's Pulwama district last Friday.

Mohamed Sahanbaj,14, son of Bulki Miya resident of Patharaha village of Araria district in Bihar, was hit by pellets in forces firing during clashes which erupted last Friday after killing of Ansar Gazwatul Hind (AGH) chief and most wanted militant commander, Zakir Musa,

The labourer has lost sight in his right eye.

Recalling the event, Sahanbaj said he went to a ration shop to purchase some food items after offering Friday congregational prayers at a mosque in main town Pulwama.

He said the shopkeeper asked him to wait as he was attending to other customers.

"Some youth were pelting stones on forces, who retaliated by firing something which exploded with a bang. I was so scared that I ran away," he said adding, “After some time I again visited the shop to collect the food items”.

"The forces personnel came from nowhere and fired pellets at me" Sahanbaj said.

"I fell on the ground and was lying on a road for half an hour and then some local youth carried me on their shoulders to District Hospital Pulwama," he said.

The boy was hit by pellets on face, eyes and head.

From district hospital Pulwama, Sahanbaj was referred to SMHS Srinagar, where he was admitted for three days.

His elder brother, Shahwaj, who is attending to him in a poorly lit rented room at Bellov village of Pulwama, said doctors at the facility informed him that his brother has lost eyesight in right eye and he has a feeble sight in left eye.

Sahanbaj had arrived in Valley on May 7 and had worked for only 9 days in Pulwama as a construction worker.

“He was yet to receive the wages and after losing eyesight he is unable to locate the person who hired him as a labourer. The incident has shattered our family,” he said.

"He insisted on coming to Kashmir as he was jobless in Bihar. He had travelled along with some fellow villagers. He had to borrow Rs 1500 from his neighbour to travel to Kashmir to attend his injured brother,” said Shahwaj.

He said they live in a shack in Bihar and have three younger sisters besides physically challenged mother and old father to look after.

"They depend on our earnings. We have no other source of income. If we don't work, our family members will have to sleep empty stomach," Shahwaj said.

He said that have been borrowed money for Sahanbaj’s treatment.

"We borrowed Rs 11000 from a colleague and Rs 15000 from my uncle,” he said adding since he and his brother have become jobless they didn't know how they would repay the loan.

“I don’t know how we will manage further treatment of Sahanbaj,” said worried Shahwaj.

The injured is scheduled to undergo a surgery in next couple of days.

Shahwaj appealed people and the State government for financial assistance so that they can seek treatment of the pellet injured.