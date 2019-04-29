Non-local labourer found dead in Pulwama

April 29, 2019 | Agencies

Police on Monday recovered a body of 32-year-old non-local labourer from a village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Reports said that some locals spotted the body at Adgam today and informed the police station concerned accordingly.

An official said a police team reached the spot and recovered the body.

"The body has been taken to a hospital for medico-legal formalities including the postmortem".

The officer identified the deceased as Nanda Munda (32) son of Brisking Munda, a resident of West Bengal.

Nanda, was working as a labourer in Pulwama and there was no visible injury on his body, the officer said.

Apparently, the non-local died due to cardiac arrest, the officer said, adding police has launched further investigations to ascertain the actual cause of death. (GNS)