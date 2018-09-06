Non-local labourer dies in crossfire

Rising Kashmir NewsPulwama, Sep 05:
A non-resident labour died in the cross firing between troops and militants at Lassipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday.
Police said at 9:55 am on Wednesday, militants attacked a patrol party of Army which they retaliated, triggering a brief exchange of fire between the two sides.
An official said militants attacked the troops of 55 RR in Hajidarpora village of Lassipora belt when they were passing through the area.
A non-local labour Arjun Kumar, son of Suresh Kumar of Bareily, Uttar Pradesh was injured in the crossfire after he received a bullet in the head and was shifted to District Hospital Pulwama wherefrom he was referred to SKIMS Soura where he succumbed to injuries.
Kumar was working as a labour in a brick kiln at Lassipora along with his family.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, a senior police official said the body of the deceased was handed over to his heirs who were temporarily putting up at Lassipora.
Local said the body was cremated at Audoora Nowpora area of Lassipora and some members from the majority community also participated in the last rites.